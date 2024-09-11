Himalaya Kajal and Kalyani Priyadarshan urge to smile with your eyes

Delhi: Himalaya Wellness has announced its collaboration with South Indian actor Kalyani Priyadarshan for their Kajal, this Onam.

This collaboration with Kalyani Priyadarshan celebrates the connection women have with kajal.

In a TVC featuring Priyadarshan, aims to show how Kajal transforms her eyes into a canvas of emotions, mirroring the joy, love, and spirit of the festival.

The swipe of Kajal is often compared to a smile. Through this campaign, Himalaya aims to give your eyes a reason to 'Sm-eye-le’ since they believe that when your eyes smile, your face will.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director - Beauty and Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness, said, "Kajal has always been more than just a cosmetic product; it's a symbol of tradition, beauty, and confidence for women. Eyes are such a critical part of your expression. Our approach is grounded in the concept of "sm-eye-le," which highlights that when the eyes smile, the entire face brightens. By fostering this effect, we ensure the whole face radiates. This festive season, we are excited to bring the concept of 'Sm-eye-ling' to life through our association with Kalyani Priyadarshan. Her grace and charm perfectly align with our brand values, and we are confident that this partnership will resonate deeply with our audience in Kerala making Himalaya Kajal the go-to choice for festive makeup."

Priyadarshan stated, "I’m thrilled to be part of this beautiful campaign with Himalaya. The linking of smiling eyes (sm-eye-ling) to a smiling face resonated deeply with me. Kajal has always been an essential part of our cultural attire and Onam traditions, and Himalaya being a brand close to so many of our homes and with its natural ingredients, made this association even more special.”

The Himalaya Kajal campaign has officially launched and will be seen across various platforms in Kerala.

https://youtu.be/aRBlWYZWW34?feature=shared