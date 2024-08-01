Hilton reimagines wedding duties with introduction of ‘Wedding Ambassador'

New Delhi: Hilton India relaunched a reimagined version of its flagship ‘Wedding Diaries’ initiative which launched in 2021. Wedding Diaries introduces ‘Wedding Ambassador’, an expert serving as the bridge between the family and the hotel, working closely with couples to deliver personalised services. From the initial consultation to the final celebration, Hilton’s Wedding Ambassador will oversee every detail.

A comprehensive digital campaign featuring a series of video assets will be rolled out across multiple platforms.

This campaign is marked by a new video film shot in Conrad Pune, Hilton’s flagship luxury property in India and is backed by a digital approach, anchored by video content pieces crafted by MagicCircle Communications.

The assets portray the banter and competition between a bride and a groom and how the wedding ambassador plays a role in curating the elements behind the celebrations.The background score plays an original wedding song.

Hilton has partnered with celebrity chefs to curate culinary experiences tailored to each couple's preferences and cultural traditions. Additionally, ‘Khushiyan by Hilton’, the brand’s festive gifting concept extends itself to feature a team of halwais who will sweeten the entire event with their touch of sweet treats. ‘Khushiyan by Hilton’, can also be customised from local sweets to international sweets catering to the Indian palate.

The Wedding Diaries experience also allows for guests to opt for a Carbon Neutral Meeting by purchasing carbon offsets from Hilton’s partner ClimeCo. Couples can choose to celebrate their special day with reduced environmental impact through Meet with Purpose offering, which incorporates greener practices to reduce the carbon, water and waste footprint of the event, as well as options for sustainable F&B such as the use of locally sourced, sustainable ingredients. Additionally, this initiative involves collaboration with certified vendors who adhere to stringent environmentally responsible practices.

Manish Tolani, vice-president and commercial director, South Asia, Hilton, said "The launch of Wedding Diaries is a pivotal moment for us, underscoring Hilton’s commitment to providing exceptional wedding experiences in the country. Driven by the insight that the planning process involved in weddings is immensely taxing and stressful for everyone involved, we wanted to tackle core issue to reinvent and refresh our wedding diaries package. Our goal is to simplify the process and deliver a personalised experience that reflects each couple’s unique style and preferences. Hilton’s wedding ambassador showcases our signature Hilton hospitality and helps families realise their vision and deliver the ‘forever’ experience. With ‘Wedding Diaries’ in place, we are committed to overseeing every detail to ensure reliability and excellence in execution.”

Gaurangi Mathur, Senior Creative Director, MagicCircle Communications, added, "As a full-service agency, we recognise and value Hilton’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive wedding experience. Our goal with the Wedding Diaries campaign was to capture Hilton’s signature warmth and hospitality, highlighting the meticulous care they offer to families and couples who wish to host their wedding in a Hilton property. It was an exciting challenge to integrate Hilton's ethos into this campaign and showcase their focus on curating memorable wedding experiences."

Hilton is actively pursuing strategic co-branding partnerships, aiming to enhance visibility and engagement while extending the campaign’s influence across key markets. In the coming weeks, Hilton aims to extend its global marketing platform, ‘Hilton. For The Stay’ with new partnerships and investments tailored to the Indian market.