Hero MotoCorp rolls out ‘Streets Have a New GOAT’ with Saatchi and Saatchi for Xtreme 250R

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp has launched a new integrated campaign for its Xtreme 250R motorcycle in partnership with Saatchi and Saatchi India.

Titled ‘Streets Have a New GOAT’, the campaign presents the vehicle within the context of the 250cc segment, highlighting its speed and design features.

The campaign is led by a brand film set in an industrial container yard, where the Xtreme 250R is shown outperforming a line-up of sports cars in a high-speed sequence. The visual narrative is designed to reflect themes of self-expression, control, and acceleration, and is targeted at younger riders exploring the 250cc category for the first time.

Kartik Smetacek, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India, said, “The thing that stood out in the brief was the Xtreme 250R’s acceleration, 0 to 60 kmph in 3.2s. A little digging showed us that this wasn’t just the fastest 250, it was one of the fastest things on the road period. Our idea came from the insight that speed is fundamentally about bragging rights. That’s what we brought alive in a simple, impactful way.”

Aashish Midha, Head, Marketing, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Xtreme 250R, the fastest in its class, represents our commitment to delivering high-performance engineering with unmistakable style.

Designed by Saatchi and Saatchi India, the campaign is crafted for a generation that leads with confidence, individuality, and purpose. The motorcycle has already set a benchmark in the segment and is receiving strong acceptance from customers across the country. Every second from 0 to 60 is a flex, of speed, attitude, and precision. This isn’t just a motorcycle. It’s a statement.”

Watch the campaign films: