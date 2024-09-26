Hero Motocorp and Thums Up collaborate for limited-edition Mavrick 440

Delhi: Hero MotoCorp and Thums Up have teamed up to present the Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels, a limited-edition version of Hero Motocorp’s motorcycle, the Mavrick 440.

This limited-edition motorcycle will be exclusively available to customers who purchase and scan Thums Up’s special edition packs until November 15, 2024.

The campaign kicks off with commercials featuring Thums Up’s brand ambassadors, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer – India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “This one-of-its-kind partnership is going to be a game changer in the segment. The collaboration of two iconic brands has resulted in an unparalleled product for customers. The Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels, based on the mid-variant of our flagship Mavrick 440 motorcycle, embodies the product values of authenticity, independence, boldness, and courage which perfectly align with those of Thums Up. The new color and graphics, inspired by Thums Up, make this motorcycle stand out and are sure to captivate the youth across the nation."

Commenting on the launch, Greishma Singh, Vice-President Marketing, Coca-Cola India, and South-West Asia said, “We’re excited to team up with Hero MotoCorp to launch the Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels. This bike, packed with innovation and the bold spirit of Thums Up, brings our shared passion for delivering thrilling experiences to life. Together, we’re giving our customers the chance to be part of something truly special.”