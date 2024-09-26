Hero Cycles and Wieden+Kennedy India reignite joy of cycling

Delhi: Hero Cycles partners with Wieden+Kennedy India, aiming to reignite the joy of cycling with their new ‘Cycle Hero Hai’ campaign.

This new campaign crafts a whole new brand narrative by repositioning Hero Cycles from a mere bike manufacturer to the ultimate urban lifestyle enhancer.

Speaking about the repositioning, Yogesh Rijhwani, ECD, Wieden+Kennedy, Mumbai, said, “What excites us about ‘Cycle Hero Hai’, is that we don't just celebrate the brand Hero, we celebrate the future of cycling. And honestly, there's no better brand to own this narrative.”

The campaign playfully guises real-life frustrations as villains - Traffic? The cycle glides right past it. Mobile addiction? A ride in the park is the perfect break. Study pressure? Pedal your stress away. Junk food? Well, the cycle keeps you fit and energized, making better choices feel natural.

Speaking of the partnership, Rohit Sharma, CMO, Hero Cycles, said, “The key challenge we tasked W+K India with was to reignite the excitement and, more importantly, bring back the joy of cycling, ensuring it’s seen not just as a niche interest for enthusiasts, but as a fun, and engaging experience embraced by the entire nation. Over the past six months, the W+K India team has been a true brand partner, both strategically and creatively. This campaign is a testament to their ability to capture the essence of our brand and translate it into a compelling cultural narrative. What excites me is the width of ‘Cycle hero hai’, and how it connects with every cohort of ours, be it an urban fitness buff or a student in a small village. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together and excited to see the impact this will have on our market presence.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqiNN9CLyOU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jw-TZoj7TF0

Credit List:

Client: Hero Cycles

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy India

CCO: Santosh Padhi (Paddy)

President: Ayesha Ghosh

Creative Team: Yogesh Rijhwani, Namrata Gosavi, Saurabh Padhye, Meghal Gehani, Devesh Rane Account Management: Ravi Adhikari, Gargi Vegiraju, Karishma Atmaramani Strategy: Tania Dey, Abhinashi Bhatia

TVC

Director and Photographer: Prashant Godbole

Music Director: Abhishek Arora

Executive Producer: Jitendra Kulkarni