HealthOK tablets partners with Bikanervala

Delhi: HealthOK, a vegetarian multivitamin tablet from the house of Mankind Pharma, has joined hands with Bikanervala, (Multinational Indian Restaurant and Sweets Chain).

Through the video, the brand aimed towards creating awareness around the 100% vegetarian health supplement HealthOK provides.

Speaking about the collaboration, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice-President, Sales and Marketing Head, Mankind Pharma, said, “As per various studies, 39% Indians are vegetarians & they are at higher risk of vitamin deficiency*. We aim to amplify the brand’s ‘24 Hour Active Energy’ campaign and spread awareness that our HealthOK tablets are 100% vegetarian tablet, exclusively sourced from vegetarian ingredients. Partnering with Bikanervala is a strategic decision as both brands are vegetarian. With HealthOK, we are making it easy for people to stick to their vegetarian diets while receiving all the nutrients they need. This collaboration shows our commitment to help vegetarians adhere to their chosen healthy lifestyle .”

Commenting on the same, Sangeeta Goel, GM Marketing, Bikanervala, said, "We at Bikanervala are excited to collaborate with HealthOK to support the health and wellness of vegetarians. Our dedication to providing high-quality vegetarian food perfectly aligns with HealthOK's mission to offer essential nutrients through their supplements. Together, we aim to make it easier for vegetarians to lead a healthy lifestyle.”