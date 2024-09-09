HDFC Life reflects on Rishabh Pant’s comeback journey

Delhi: HDFC Life has launched its latest campaign featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant. This campaign aims to underscore the importance of preparation in overcoming life’s challenges and uncertainties, positioning Term plans as a safety net for individuals and their families.

The campaign film portrays a narrative that mirrors Pant’s bounceback journey. It shows Pant reflecting on life’s unpredictability and recalling a pivotal moment from his childhood when his mother’s words guided him through a setback.

The story transitions to the present where a well-prepared Pant faces the world highlighting that every challenge can be overcome through foresight and planning.

Speaking about his continued partnership, Pant said, “It’s been an incredible journey with HDFC Life. This campaign is close to my heart as it reflects the essence of bouncing back from challenges. HDFC Life has consistently encouraged individuals to be proactive about securing their future, and I’m proud to be part of this effort.”

Vishal Subharwal – Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head Strategy at HDFC Life, elaborated on the campaign’s significance, “Rishabh Pant’s bounceback story is one that inspires us as a nation. India remains largely underinsured, and through this campaign, we hope to encourage people to prioritise securing their futures and protecting their loved ones. We aim to not only resonate emotionally but also raise awareness about the importance of life insurance as a reliable safety net.”

Vikram Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia, said, “Life can be unpredictable. The only way to ensure a secure future is when you are prepared not only for the wins but also for failures. Our latest film for HDFC Life shares this poignant message with a heartwarming example of the real-life hero - Rishabh Pant, who has fought against all odds for his future. We hope this film will be inspirational to our audiences to plan for their family’s future.”

The campaign will be available across multiple media platforms, including television, digital, print, and outdoor.

https://youtu.be/gni2-f8I9u8