HDFC ERGO highlights importance of seeking insurance with ‘Shubh Diwali, Surakshit Diwali’ campaign

New Delhi: HDFC ERGO General Insurance has launched a campaign, ‘Shubh Diwali, Surakshit Diwali’ which seeks to create awareness on the importance of insurance.

The campaign aims to emphasise on not only saying ‘Shubh Diwali’ but also, embrace the aspect of ‘Surakshit Diwali’, thereby ensuring this Diwali brings both prosperity and security.

The ad film seeks to arouse the audience with the thought of securing the future for their loved ones by securing their home, cars or pets and thereby, celebrating a happy and secure Diwali.

Somesh Surana, Head - Digital Business Group and Marketing, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, “As we come together to celebrate the festival of lights, we should ask ourselves: have we taken enough steps to secure everything we love? Our campaign encourages individuals emphasising that true prosperity begins with safeguarding and protecting ourselves, our family and our assets. Amid rising digital risks, unforeseen health challenges, and escalating costs, insurance has become an essential safeguard. This Diwali, celebrate not only ‘Shubh Diwali’ but ‘Shubh Diwali, Surakshit Diwali’ and take a moment to secure what truly matters, so our future remains as prosperous as our festivals are.”

The campaign is created in collaboration with BBH India and will be promoted across digital platforms, including YouTube and Instagram.

The campaign film: