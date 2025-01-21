Havells launches ‘Take charge of your look’ campaign with Vicky Kaushal

New Delhi: Havells India has unveiled two ad films featuring Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal for their grooming range.

The ad films shine a spotlight on Havells’ grooming solutions for men, delivering the message: #TakeChargeofYourLook.’

Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the campaign reflects Havells’ efforts of offering advanced grooming solutions that enable consumers to take control of their style with confidence. It underscores the importance of grooming as a means of self-expression and individuality, empowering everyone to embrace their personal journey.

The first film is a charming and light-hearted story that uses an everyday moment to highlight the effortless glide and precision of Havells’ Super

Grooming Kit. The witty exchange between Vicky and his neighbour brings to life how the product equips its users with great results without breaking a sweat!

The second film takes a empowering approach, as Vicky helps his friends navigate personal and professional opportunities.

Through his advice, they discover that taking charge of their appearance is a key step toward building confidence and unlocking their potential.

Deepak Bansal, SBU Head – Electric Consumer Durables, Havells India, said, “Young consumers today are trendsetters who value grooming as an extension of their personality. They are quick to embrace innovative products that align with their lifestyle. With our advanced grooming range, Havells caters to this growing segment, delivering grooming tools that are easy to use, efficient, and stylish. The ‘Take Charge of Your Look’ campaign, led by Vicky Kaushal, resonates deeply with this audience, inspiring them to adopt a confident and self-assured approach to grooming early on.”

Rohit Kapoor, EVP of Marketing Communications at Havells India, added, “At Havells, we’ve observed a growing demand for grooming solutions that are not just functional but also integral to shaping personal identity. Today’s consumers seek products that resonate with their aspirations for confidence and self-expression. With Vicky Kaushal, a style icon for the youth and a symbol of charisma, leading our ‘Take Charge of Your Look’ campaign, we’re bringing this vision to life. His relatability and appeal perfectly complement our innovative grooming range, inspiring consumers to embrace their individuality and redefine their style journey.”

Chandana Agarwal, President, 82.5 North and East, shared her thoughts on the campaign: “Personal grooming is an intrinsic part of self-expression, and our campaign with Havells aims to inspire individuals to own their look with pride. With Vicky Kaushal as the face of this campaign, we wanted to bring alive the idea that grooming is not just about looking good—it’s about feeling empowered to make a mark in every sphere of life.”

Preeta Mathur, ECD 82.5 North, added, “#TakeChargeofYourLook is more than just a mantra - it's a battle cry for self-expression. With Vicky Kaushal at the helm, our films show stories of him mentoring those who seek advise on how to win in their everyday lives and also see him play it smooth as you groom yourself.”

The campaign will be supported with digital and BTL push.

Ad films: