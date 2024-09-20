Havells features Home Art Lights range with Dia Mirza

Delhi: Havells India launched its latest Home Art lights range – Johari, Rangmanch, Adaa, and Aakriti, with Bollywood star Dia Mirza as the face of the campaign.

The film takes the audience on a journey through spaces illuminated by its thematic ranges aimed at reflecting its own story and aesthetic, embodying #astoryineverylight.

The ad film opens with Dia Mirza walking through a grand space illuminated by the Johari range. Transitioning into the space of colors infused with Rangmanch range. She then relaxes in a room softly lit by the Adaa range. Finally, the contemporary Aakriti range takes center stage in her dressing room.

Commenting on the campaign, Parag Bhatnagar, President of Havells India, said, ““We are excited to launch our latest Home Art Lights range in collaboration with Dia Mirza. This range transcends decorative lighting by offering homeowners a way to elevate their spaces with designs that tells an enticing tale inspired by grandeur, art, minimalism, and contemporary form factors. As a leader in the lighting segment, Havells has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and design, and this collection is yet another testament to our commitment to provide superior lighting solutions to our consumers.”

Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India, added, “Collaborating with Dia Mirza on this campaign has been a fantastic opportunity to highlight the exceptional artistry of our Home Art Lights range. At Havells, we take pride in offering lighting that not only brightens homes but also enhances their aesthetic appeal, turning ordinary rooms into stunning works of art.”



Mirza added, “Partnering with Havells Lighting was a natural choice for me, as their commitment to trust and legacy resonates deeply. It was a pleasure to work on this project and witness how these lights transform spaces. The film beautifully captures the essence of these designs, showcasing their ability to elevate any room with grace and brilliance.”