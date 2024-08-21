Hashtag Orange and Zuno promote responsible driving with ‘Well Done Vivaan’

Delhi: Integrated marketing agency, Hashtag Orange, secured the mandate for Zuno General Insurance’s latest marketing campaign. The campaign, titled ‘Well Done Vivaan’, promotes the Zuno Switch Motor Pay How You Drive add-on and was awarded to the agency after a multi-agency pitch.

Hashtag Orange developed a cross-channel marketing strategy, which includes an ad film, print media ideas, digital media, and outdoor ads. To connect with the target audience and build a brand presence, the agency created Vivaan — a trendsetting character who advises people to emulate his responsible driving behaviours.

The ‘Well done Vivaan’ film is directed by Gaurang Menon, the Regional and Creative Head at Hashtag Orange.

Speaking about Hashtag Orange’s work on the campaign, Menon said, “We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to once again deliver a unique campaign for the brand. Vivaan is a throwback to ads gone by: part filmy, part fun. We had great fun creating this faceless character that is a symbol for good driving – something that anyone can be! Zuno’s innovative new product offering made us think hard on how to communicate such a product to its younger TG through one solid idea that can transcend different platforms and media.”

Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange, shared his enthusiasm at the positive reception of the campaign. “Amid all the advertisements that still rely on conventional narratives to deliver the brand message, standing out demands that we employ innovative new ideas. At Hashtag Orange, we are all about bold, out-of-the-box thinking that inspires action. By marrying branding expertise with creative storytelling, this campaign has successfully left a lasting impression in the minds of the audience. We are confident that this will lead to strengthened customer relationships and greater sales.”

Ketan Mankikar, Head and VP Marketing at Zuno General Insurance, said, “For a groundbreaking product like PHYD, we knew we needed a marketing campaign that was just as innovative. The ‘Well Done Vivaan’ campaign marks a significant milestone for us and a step forward in reimagining motor insurance. By presenting Vivaan as a relatable and aspirational figure, we’ve not only created a buzz around our Zuno Switch Motor PHYD but also highlighted the importance of responsible driving in a compelling manner. We are excited to see how Vivaan’s story will resonate with everyone and encourage them to adopt safer driving habits enhancing road safety in India.”