Harpic names Shah Rukh Khan brand ambassador, launches campaign ‘Harpic Hai Na’

New Delhi: Harpic, the toilet and bathroom cleaner brand, has announced Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

To mark the beginning of this partnership, Harpic has released a new TVC featuring Shah Rukh Khan, “Harpic Hai Na.”

The newly launched TVC starring Shah Rukh Khan, conceptualised by Havas Creative India, brings relatable home scenarios to life, highlighting the everyday struggle with ineffective cleaning solutions and demonstrating how Harpic toilet cleaner provides faster and better cleanliness.

The campaign reinforces Harpic’s position as the ultimate solution for complete toilet hygiene, not just a better alternative to detergents.

Many homemakers continue to use generic solutions like detergents, unaware that they are suboptimal for effective toilet hygiene. Harpic’s new campaign aims to drive a decisive behaviour shift, encouraging consumers to move beyond detergents towards a purpose-built, scientifically superior solution.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Cleanliness begins with small but meaningful actions. I am proud to partner with Harpic, a brand that has championed hygiene and dignity in Indian homes for decades. I have great respect for the unsung heroes — homemakers — whose dedication ensures the health and happiness of families. They deserve the best. With Harpic Hai Na, every home can count on superior hygiene, plus cleaning action and lasting freshness — delivered in just five minutes. Much like the reassurance one seeks in life’s important moments, Harpic Hai Na stands as a dependable partner in every household.”

Gautam Rishi, marketing director of hygiene at Reckitt–South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shah Rukh Khan to the Harpic family. His deep connection with millions of Indians and his values perfectly mirror Harpic’s own journey of trust, performance, and care. Harpic’s legacy of science-backed innovation and its commitment to superior hygiene solutions have transformed sanitation habits across India. Over the past 2 decades, we have been able to garner the trust of 1/3 of the households in the country, and now our ambition is to take it to every second home in the country. With the superior Harpic product and this incredible partnership, we aim to reinforce the importance of dedicated toilet cleaning solutions and make Harpic an indispensable part of Indian households.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, Havas India, said, “What does Havas Creative do when Harpic, a market leader, asks us to take it to the next level from the numero uno position it already is? We think not big, but king-size. We suggested bringing on board none other than King Khan! We have developed a relatable and engaging campaign where Shah Rukh Khan becomes an ally to every homemaker and makes her life easy because of Harpic’s superiority. And in his signature style, he charmingly says, Harpic Hai Na!”