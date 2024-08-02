Harpic believes ‘Bathroom Jagmagaye Toh Din Ban Jaaye’

New Delhi: Harpic has announced the launch of its latest campaign, 'Bathroom Jagmagaye Toh Din Ban Jaaye' featuring actor Karan Wahi in North and Erode Mahesh in South.

This campaign aims to emphasise the importance of bathroom hygiene, showcasing the connection between a clean bathroom and positive mood in the morning.

Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia, said, “At Reckitt, our purpose goes beyond products; we strive to improve people's lives through better hygiene and health. Our consumers made us discover that bathrooms play a central role in defining their start for the day. Based on this key insight, we developed our latest campaign, 'Bathroom Jagmagaye Toh Din Ban Jaaye,' that highlights how clean bathrooms can transform mornings into moments of positivity and upliftment. This campaign underscores our commitment to delivering sparkling clean bathrooms, reinforcing Harpic as an expert and India's trusted partner for cleanliness and hygiene.”

Conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, the campaign uses a combination of a brass band and music to depict the mood and bring the concept of mood elevation to life.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “Forget breakfast. Forget yoga. What's the first thing you do after waking up? Step into the bathroom. However, an unclean bathroom can ruin your good morning and set a dull tone for the day. We've creatively captured this universal truth with our catchy concept – ‘Mood Ka Band’. It blends brass band music to symbolise the background score of our moods and lives. Our campaign – ‘Bathroom Jagmagaye toh Din ban jaye!’ seamlessly combines entertainment with practical benefits, demonstrating how Harpic Bathroom Cleaner ensures your 'Mood Ka Band' doesn’t get 'Bajao-ed'. It leaves your bathroom 10 times cleaner*, shinier, and fresher, ensuring every morning starts great, every day!”

Agency Credits:

Creative Agency- Havas Worldwide

Chief Creative Officer- Anupama Ramaswamy

Production house- Far Commercials

Producer- Sonika Mody

Director- Gaurav Gupta & KS Mani

Music- Abhishek Arora