‘Hands up!’ for Vinod Cookware’s SAS metal premium range

New Delhi: Vinod Cookware has launched a new television commercial highlighting the SAS (Steel-Aluminium-Steel) metal technology used in their premium range.

The campaign is to be aired on general entertainment channels like Star Plus, Colors, Zee TV, and Sony Max. Conceptualised by Network Advertising and produced by 10 Films, the TVC depicts a robbery gone wrong. It highlights the key features and advantages of Vinod Cookware’s premium SAS metal range.

Set in a hill station, Vinod Cookware's new ad film uses humor to portray a comical kitchen encounter where chefs outwit a thief, all while showcasing the brand’s SAS metal technology. The narrative highlights the cookware’s even heat distribution in a playful yet engaging manner.

The campaign also aims to connect with regional audiences by featuring a lineup of Marathi shows on Star Pravah and Zee Marathi. Additionally, the TVC will be aired on Hindi and Marathi movie channels, including Star Gold, Sony MAX, Zee Cinema, and Pravah Pictures.

Shayondeep Pal, CCO of Network Advertising, shared, "The idea was to move away from the typical 'happy-family-mother-in-the-kitchen' films and explore new ways to communicate the SAS metal technology. By showcasing the ‘Steel-Aluminium-Steel’ layering that evenly spreads heat, we aimed to demonstrate how this product reduces the risk of food burning. The unique narrative of a protagonist caught in a kitchen heist brings a humorous touch to the product demonstration. We were fortunate to have a talented cast that nailed the timing—crucial for humor to succeed.”

Shouvik Basu, Founder and Executive Producer of 10 Films, added, “The concept of merging a robbery scene with cookware in a hill station setting was a fresh and exciting challenge. It required careful casting and seamless storytelling to shift the audience’s focus from the heist to the utility of Vinod Cookware. The shoot was a perfect balance of humor and product integration, and we are proud to have worked alongside Network Advertising in delivering this memorable film.”

Sunil Agarwal, Director of Vinod Cookware, said, “At Vinod Cookware, we have always upheld the highest standards of quality and functionality, and our SAS Metal range is a testament to that commitment. Through this new campaign, we aim to communicate the core values that define our brand—quality, reliability, safety, and sustainability. By integrating wholesome humor into our messaging, we’re reinforcing to consumers that Vinod Cookware remains a trusted partner in Indian kitchens, dedicated to enhancing their cooking experience with products they can rely on.”