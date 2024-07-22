Haldiram's launches "Teej ki Meethi Reet" with curated Ghewar and Feni hampers

Delhi: Haldiram's recently unveiled its Teej campaign - "Teej ki Meethi Reet” that aims to highlight the brand’s focus on celebrating the traditions of Teej which underlines the onset of the monsoon season.

Haldiram's Teej campaign aims to celebrate the selection of Ghewar in flavours to suit palates.

During the special occasion of celebrating Teej, Haldiram's has introduced a range of Ghewar and Feni gifting hampers, including the Teej Ghewar Box, Teej Ki Mithaas Tray, and Teej Ki Mithaas Hamper. Each hamper contains an assortment of Ghewar and Feni including Malai Ghewar, Kaju Cream Ghewar, Kesar Ghewar, Plain Ghewar, Rose Ghewar, White Feni, Kesar Feni, etc., among others.

Speaking about the unveiling of the Teej ki Meethi Reet campaign, Kailash Agarwal, President- Retail QSR, Haldiram's, said, “We at Haldiram’s always celebrate India's rich cultural heritage through our range of signature delicacies. Our 'Teej ki Meethi Reet' campaign is a tribute to the joy and togetherness that the celebration of Teej represents. We are excited to bring a taste of tradition to our customers with our special Teej offerings.”

One can find the specially curated hampers at Haldiram’s stores and restaurants, website and also order online through Zomato.