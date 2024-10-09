Haldiram’s launches new campaign #Mithaihottohbashaldirams

New Delhi: Haldiram’s, Indian sweets and snacks company, unveiled its newest TVC campaign #Mithaihottohbashaldirams - “Haldiram’s mithai khao aur happy shappy ho jao”, showcasing its extensive gifting range of mithai ahead of the festive season. It presents Haldiram's extensive gifting range, including the brand's high-in-demand products like the Imperial Joy Box, Royal Heritage Box, Kaju Katli, Motichoor Ladoo, Gulab Jamun, and Rasgulla, among others.

The campaign encourages consumers to indulge in sweets not only to celebrate happy moments but also to create them by relishing Haldiram’s mithai. The wide range of quality premium mithai offered by Haldiram’s aims to uplift every celebration by infusing sweet moments to relish.

Launching timely as the festive season is just getting started across India, the campaign focuses on the fact, “You don't need to wait for happy moments to consume mithai, one can also eat mithai and be happy.” This belief is thoughtfully captured in the TVC featuring a catchy, vibrant song that showcases warmth, joy, and togetherness. The campaign will run across multiple platforms, including television, print, hoardings, and digital media.

Speaking about the all-new campaign, Divya Batra, Head of Marketing, said, “We aim to showcase mithai as more than just a treat for special occasions. With this campaign, we want to highlight that mithai can bring daily joy, spreading smiles and happiness effortlessly. Also, our gifting range offers the perfect way for consumers to share this happiness with their loved ones every day. That’s why we say - Khushkhabri ka wait mat karo, Haldiram's mithai khao aur Happy Shappy ho jao. Mithai ho toh bas Haldiram’s!”

