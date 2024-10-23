‘Haldiram’s Diwali ki Dhadkan’ campaign presents new range of Diwali gifting options

New Delhi: Haldiram’s has just launched its festive gifting campaign, ‘Haldiram’s Diwali ki Dhadkan’. With the campaign, Haldiram’s aims to induce love, light, and delicious delights among Indian households by presenting its range of Diwali gifting options.

Haldiram’s offers a selection of festive delights in special ranges like Sweet Symphony, Dry Fruit Delights, and Nut Extravaganza, that feature a mix of flavours and textures through a range of sweets, quality dry fruits, and specially curated festive gift hampers, to suit different tastes and preferences.

Kailash Agarwal, President – Retail, Haldiram’s, said, “Diwali is a time for celebration, togetherness, and sharing sweet memories. We at Haldiram’s believe our products can help elevate the sweetness and warmth during festive celebrations. With our new festive gifting campaign, we aim to offer our customers a delightful range of options to express their love.”

The campaign films:

https://youtube.com/shorts/nEmc4DYLkFw?si=3OV6yN9ZUJwvkAg7

https://youtube.com/shorts/Wi3K48Kj06E?si=DcwBJw8wWb9D-Gwi