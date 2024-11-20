Haisha Paints’ ‘Mil kar karein kamaal’ campaign celebrate the spirit of Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Haisha Paints, a brand from Pidilite Industries, launched the ‘Mil kar karein kamaal’ campaign in Tamil Nadu. The campaign, conceptualised by Sideways, celebrates the magic that gets created together during painting.

Haisha Paints offers a wide range of paint products. The newly launched Tamil Nadu Colour book is inspired by Tamil Nadu traditions.

The campaign features a nostalgic musical score by Ilaiyaraaja and is directed by Akshay Sundher.

It stars Tamil actors Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, Santha Sheela S, and R. Sunder Rajan.

Abhijit Avasthi, Co-Founder, Sideways, said, "Creativity is a team sport - this is the foundation on which we’re building the Haisha brand. As part of the Pidilite family– home to Fevicol, a brand known for building bonds, Haisha’s ethos of ‘Bonds that Create Beauty’, is a natural extension of this legacy.

This film captures the Tamil ethos and prevalent relationship dynamics authentically. We believe this will help endear the brand to the people."

The video:

Credits:

Client: Pidilite Industries

Brand: Haisha Paints

Team: Bharat Puri, Sudhanshu Vats, Salil Dalal, Sandeep Tanwani, Manish Dubey, Amit Doiphode, Karan Rai, Pooja Tandon, Mandar Belgaonkar, Taanya Khanna, Sagar Bhatt

Leadership: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal

Creative Team: Nilay Moonje and Sameer Sojwal, Viraj Nandivadekar, Misht Srivastava, Parantap Bhatt, Shashank Mestry, Amandeep Singh, Hemant Harjani, Gauri Sathe, Yash Jadhav, Inaya Khan

Account Management: Nandita Das, Neal Kalianiwala, Purusharth Desai, Jay Vaidya

Strategy: Siddharth Mohanty, Madhav Joshi, Amatulla Mukadam



Production House: Anonym Films

Director: Akshay S

Music: Ilaiyaraaja