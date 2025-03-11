GRM launches new campaign featuring Salman Khan for its 10X Classic Chakki Fresh Atta

New Delhi: GRM Overseas (GRM), an FMCG company, has released a new campaign “Better Half Ki Better Choice,” for its 10X Classic Chakki Fresh Atta, featuring the company’s recently appointed brand ambassador, actor Salman Khan.

Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of an ambitious campaign for 10X Classic Chakki Fresh Atta, with the support of our new brand ambassador, Khan. As one of the leading FMCG companies in India, we recognise the importance of innovation and quality in driving the industry forward, especially in the packaged staples market.”

“Our focus with this campaign is to encourage a significant shift in consumer behaviour and guide them towards making informed choices by choosing superior-quality, hygienic, and nutritious branded packaged products. We believe that this campaign is not just about offering a product but about promoting a lifestyle that prioritises well-being and health. India’s packaged atta market presents a huge opportunity for us as it is expected to grow at a 16% CAGR to reach $197 billion by 2030 as per industry reports, driven by increasing urbanisation, a rising middle-class population, and a growing emphasis on health and convenience among consumers,” he added.

The campaign will feature on leading Hindi news channels and will be amplified through coverage in print media, digital platforms, outdoor advertising, and cinema ads.

Watch the campaign: