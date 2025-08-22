Greenply highlights MDF range through films with NTR Jr

New Delhi: Greenply Industries has launched its medium-density fibreboard (MDF) campaign, titled Latest Décor Ka Reply, with actor NTR Jr. as brand ambassador.

The campaign highlights Greenply’s MDF range, including 710 HDMR HDF and pre-laminated MDF, through three films that focus on strength, durability and design flexibility. NTR Jr, who has a strong following in South Indian cinema and has several pan-India projects in progress, features in the films.

A central element of the campaign is the company’s PROD IQ NEO Tech system, which it describes as an AI-based technology that monitors parameters during the production process to maintain consistency in product performance.

Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries, said, “The MDF category in India is growing rapidly, with rising demand for materials that deliver global standards in both design and performance. Through ‘Latest Décor Ka Reply’, our intent was not just to talk about what Greenply MDF can do, but to demonstrate it in action.

The campaign embodies this idea, with NTR Jr. putting our products through every possible test. It’s a way of assuring our customers, contractors, and partners that choosing Greenply means choosing performance that lives up to every promise, without compromise.”

The campaign is being rolled out across North and West India, as well as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is visible in multiplexes, on digital platforms including YouTube, and in trade publications. Additional activity includes in-shop branding, contractor engagement and outdoor placements in high-footfall areas.

Watch the campaign films: