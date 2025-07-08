Grapes Worldwide crafts real-time AI campaign for MamyPoko Pants to mark Pokochan’s birthday

New Delhi: Grapes Worldwide, an integrated communication agency, has rolled out a digital campaign titled Poko’s Day Out for MamyPoko Pants, the baby diaper brand owned by Unicharm. Designed around the birthday of Pokochan, the brand’s mascot, the initiative used artificial intelligence and audience inputs to shape a real-time, platform-specific content experience.

The campaign was built using Three Zinc, the agency’s proprietary AI tool, which supported rapid visual content creation in both image and video formats. According to the agency, the tool was instrumental in enabling a quicker response cycle, allowing the campaign to evolve with audience prompts submitted live on Instagram.

As part of the activity, Pokochan was depicted engaging in a series of fictional birthday adventures across various Indian landmarks and destinations, including the Taj Mahal, Hawa Mahal, Goa, and the Himalayas. More than 20 interactive moments were shared during the course of the campaign, each shaped by ongoing suggestions from users.

The concept was structured to encourage direct participation from followers, who guided Pokochan’s virtual journey.

Watch the campaign films: