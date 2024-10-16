Gowardhan Sweets unveils 'Shatpratishat Shuddh' ad amid adulteration concerns in Indian sweets

New Delhi: Parag Milk Foods (the parent company of Gowardhan Sweets) announced the launch of its festive campaign 'Shatpratishat Shuddh' with a commercial for its Gowardhan Khushiyan Mithai range.

It will be aired across regional TV channels and digital platforms in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi NCR.

The campaign emphasises the brand's commitment to purity and quality.

The core message of the TVC, "Na bhakti me na bhog me na mithai me, milavat kahi bhi nahi honi chahiye", highlights the importance of purity in every aspect of life—whether in devotion, offerings, or food.

The commercial showcases a traditional pooja thali being set up, followed by the delicious Gowardhan Khushiyan sweets—Kaju Katli, Kesar Pedha, Malai Pedha, and Kaju Pista Roll—being generously made with pure Gowardhan Ghee, symbolising the authenticity and purity of these festive delicacies.

The film concludes with the line, "This season, bring home the purity of Gowardhan Khushiyan Mithai," urging consumers to choose sweets made with shatpratishat shuddh (100% pure) ingredients.

“There is an increasing demand for transparency and purity in food, especially during the festive season when families celebrate with sweets," said Akshali Shah, Executive Director at Parag Milk Foods. "Reports of adulterated mithai have raised concerns, and our latest campaign aims to address this by emphasising our commitment to quality. We are proud to introduce Khushiyan Mithai, crafted with 100% pure Gowardhan Ghee, ensuring sweets that are not only delicious but also safe for consumption. As the festivities draw near, we offer a premium selection that upholds the highest standards of purity, allowing families to celebrate with purity. For us, purity is not a luxury but a standard that should be upheld, especially in our cherished traditions," he added.

"We understand the deep emotional connection Indians have with sweets, especially during festivals," added Samarth Shrivastava, Founder BelieveTrinity, the agency behind the new campaign. "Many times, we are unsure whether the Mithai that we buy has been made with 100% pure ingredients, our campaign assures consumers that with Gowardhan Khushiyan Mithai, they're bringing home not just sweets, but a promise of purity and tradition,” he added.

The film: