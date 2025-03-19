Godrej says no to pillows, cupboards, temple corners as storage spots in new campaign

New Delhi: The Security Solutions Business of Godrej Enterprise Group has launched a campaign to address the misconceptions around home security.

The campaign draws a parallel between risky storage habits and gambling, emphasising the importance of making informed security decisions.

The campaign depicts families unwittingly gambling with their valuables — stashing jewellery, watches, and other precious items in unsecured spots like under pillows, inside cupboards, or behind temple corners.

The narrative then highlights Godrej NX Home Lockers. The campaign uses the tagline ‘Daav nahi, Godrej Home Locker Lagaiye.’

Pushkar Gokhale, Executive Vice-President and Business Head, Security Solutions Business, Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “For generations, Indians have trusted Godrej for their security needs, and with evolving threats, we continue to innovate and adapt. This campaign aims to reshape traditional mindsets, reinforcing that true security is not about makeshift hiding spots—it’s about investing in solutions that offer real protection. As security threats evolve, so do consumer lifestyles, and we remain at the forefront of this evolution. Blending durability with design, the new home lockers ensure that security complements both functionality and style. With decades of expertise, industry certifications, and a relentless pursuit of innovation, Godrej continues to redefine what home security means for Indian households.”

Sumeet Bhojani, Head – Brand and Strategic Insights, Godrej Enterprises Group said, “At Godrej, our journey has always been driven by innovation, trust, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. Being one of India’s most reliable brands, our latest series of campaigns reflects our commitment to ‘Unlocking New Worlds’, by offering smarter solutions that add value to everyday life. Whether it's ensuring tension-free security with our advanced home lockers, enabling worry-free living with our IoT-enabled digital locks, or enhancing convenience and comfort with our smart ACs, we are addressing the needs of modern Indian consumers. This campaign reflects our promise to deliver innovative solutions that 'unlock value' for consumers thus enhancing their lives.”

Watch the ad film: