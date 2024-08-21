Godrej Properties captures ambiguity of real estate

Delhi: Godrej Properties (GPL), a real estate developer in India, recently announced the launch of its campaign, #WhereTrustResides.

Godrej Properties aimed to simplify the world of real estate by educating consumers about the right things to look out for and introduced a 9-year-old character – Diya.

As part of the campaign, the brand has released a digital video featuring 'Diya', a curious and uninhibited mind who embodies the consciousness of today’s home buyers – be it their joyful explorations, nervous excitement, or outright apprehensions.

The storyline uses a lens to narrate Diya’s quest to explore the world of real estate which starts with her parents buying a Godrej home. While the brand has her parents’ trust, her trust is a little more difficult to win. With a head full of curiosity, a heart full of optimism, and a mind devoid of any filters, she sets out to find out whether Godrej can be her dream home.

Speaking about the campaign, Lalit Makhijani, Chief Marketing Officer at Godrej Properties, said, "At Godrej Properties, we recognize the significant impact that trust plays in the home-buying journey. Through #WhereTrustResides and Diya’s explorations, our objective is to create a platform that echoes home buyers’ voices to ensure a transparent and stress-free journey for them. This campaign resonates with our dedication to building enduring relationships with our homebuyers founded on trust and excellence”.

The build-up of the campaign began with videos of various stakeholders at Godrej Properties prepping up for Diya’s arrival. And just when there was enough speculation around ‘who’s Diya’ a vending machine appeared on Friendship Day across different Godrej Properties premises in India. Diya befriended 4,500 people from Godrej family and shared not just moments and chocolates but her thoughts around her Godrej Ghar too.

The next phase of the campaign will witness Diya exploring various aspects of the brand like quality, thoughtful design, sustainability, community building and more.