Godrej Magic Handwash's latest campaign highlights importance of proper handwashing

New Delhi: Godrej Magic Handwash, a ready-to-mix handwash from Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), launched an awareness campaign on Global Handwashing Day to promote proper handwashing practices and to encourage the sustenance of the habit.

To amplify its message, Godrej Magic has partnered with Godrej L’Affaire, the owned media platform from Godrej Industries Group, to release a digital film that highlights the importance of thorough handwashing.

To boost the initiative's digital reach, the brand has engaged over 50 content creators, including doctors, parenting experts, and stand-up comedians. Additionally, Godrej Magic will further promote the campaign through a variety of media partnerships.

Godrej Magic has also partnered with Teach for India to promote proper hand hygiene practices among children. As part of this initiative, students in the Teach for India network will be trained to maintain effective hand hygiene habits. This outreach effort will educate children in over 500 classrooms.

Neeraj Senguttuvan, Head of Marketing (Personal Care), Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “Global Handwashing Day is a perfect reminder that good hygiene remains as important as ever, even though life has returned to normal post-Covid. With Godrej Magic Handwash, we are not just offering a product, we are promoting a shift in mindset. It’s about ensuring cleanliness is complete, every single time. As India’s first powder-to-liquid handwash, Godrej Magic is driving innovation, making proper hygiene simple, affordable for as low as INR 10 and an integral part of our daily routine.”

Sujit Patil, Chief Communications Officer, Godrej Industries Group, shared, “Godrej L’Affaire, Godrej Industries Group’s owned media platform, was conceptualised to trigger meaningful conversations around nuances of lifestyle. Hygiene and well-being are important aspects of personal lifestyle. Based on an insight that the seriousness of handwashing has dwindled post-return to normalcy from COVID-19, we thought it is appropriate to bring the principles of effective handwashing to the fore. Through this campaign to commemorate Global Handwashing Day, we aim to remind people that good hand hygiene is non-negotiable and an essential part of a healthy lifestyle and can help live a full life.”

The campaign film: