Godrej L'Affaire’s new campaign is all about workplace mental health

New Delhi: This World Mental Health Day, Godrej L'Affaire presented a campaign film that would stir discussion on professionals' often-overlooked mental health journeys.

The film captures the emotional battles behind everyday achievements through relatable stories and light-hearted dialogue. It expressed the need for open conversations about mental health in the workplace.

Commenting on the campaign, Sujit Patil, Chief Communications Officer, Godrej Industries Group, said, “This campaign encourages organisations to foster an environment where individuals feel heard, supported, and have access to resources and teams they can approach when feeling low. Mental health issues in the workplace have become quite common, and there is always more to someone's story than meets the eye. Companies should endeavor to create a culture of support to ensure the well-being of all.”

Mental health affects employees across all levels. Research indicates that a significant portion of the workforce experiences mental health challenges, often feeling isolated in their struggles. According to research by Deloitte, 47% of global employees experience mental health issues at work (Deloitte Insights, 2023, Mental Health and Well-being in the Workplace). This campaign encourages professionals to share their experiences and seek support, promoting resources such as counselling and peer support groups. The film serves as a reminder that behind every professional role is a person navigating their own emotional landscape.

The Film: