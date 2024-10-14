Godrej Interio launches its Dream Home Fiesta campaign

New Delhi: Godrej Interio recently launched their festive campaign, Dream Home Fiesta. Conceptualised and executed by SoCheers, the campaign draws inspiration from the social media concepts of "boy math" and "girl math" — with a twist on financial logic employed by couples.

The campaign film will be available in six regional languages – Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam. The film will be promoted on YouTube, TV, Cinema and the brand’s social media platforms.

Reshu Saraf, Head of Marketing Communications, Godrej Interio spoke on the campaign: “Godrej Interio continues to be an integral part of modern Indian families, understanding that homes are reflections of personal style and culture. With our Dream Home Fiesta Campaign for the festive season, Godrej Interio brings you multifunctional, stylish, and durable furniture at even more affordable prices. With exclusive festive offers, you can now invest in furniture for your dream home while saving for other lifestyle enhancements. Our wide range of products, featuring multiple personalization options, material finishes, and fabrics, ensures that every home is unique, functional, and ready for celebration.”

Jitendra Hirawat, Director, SoCheers Films further expressed: “At SoCheers, we are delighted to have partnered with Godrej Interio on this grand campaign. Our 'Couple Math' campaign for Godrej Interio was a delightful blend of storytelling and product showcase. By cleverly incorporating 'boy math' and 'girl math' concepts, we created a relatable and engaging narrative that resonated with the audiences. The film's journey through the store, highlighting innovative furniture with hidden storage, effectively demonstrated the value proposition of smart shopping. The couple's satisfaction and playful conversation about a staycation perfectly encapsulated the campaign's message: 'Couple Math' can turn your dream home into a reality!”

The campaign film captures the journey of a modern couple as they explore the Godrej Interio store, discovering multifunctional furniture that seamlessly blends style, functionality, and savings to suit the needs of modern Indian families.

Their journey begins with a multifunctional sofa featuring a built-in storage space in the armrest. Impressed by the combination of form and function, the couple shares a satisfied look — and on-screen, the amount saved begins to climb. As they move through the store, they encounter a dining table with concealed storage, further increasing their savings while adding practicality to their potential dream home. The final stop in their journey is a hydraulic bed with self-opening storage, pushing the savings to its peak, signifying the culmination of their shopping experience.

The Dream Home Fiesta scheme is offering up to 35% off on an extensive range of furniture, along with an opportunity to win free furniture through a scratch card offer.

Credits:

Client: Godrej Interio

Creative agency: SoCheers

Production house: Bandstand Films

Director: Neel-Tuhin

Godrej Interio | Dream Home Fiesta