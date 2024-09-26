Godrej & Boyce unveils importance of securing what truly matters

Delhi: The Security Solutions business of Godrej and Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group has introduced its new ‘Khushiyon Ke Rakhwale’ campaign aimed at highlighting the brand’s commitment to securing homes and ensuring the protection of what matters the most.

Commenting on the launch of the Campaign, Pushkar Gokhale, EVP and Business Head of the Security Solutions business at Godrej & Boyce, said, "At Godrej & Boyce, we believe that home security is not just about safeguarding possessions—it's about ensuring their peace of mind and happiness that comes with knowing your loved ones and home are protected. Our campaign ‘Khushiyon Ke Rakhwale’ reflects this core belief, emphasizing our commitment to reimagining home security for the needs of modern families. Through customer-focused innovation and a deep emotional connection, we aim to transform the way home security is perceived. By integrating advanced technology with a sense of trust and responsibility, this campaign emphasizes our mission to make life more convenient, reliable, and secure. ‘Khushiyon Ke Rakhwale’ is about safeguarding not just homes, but the happiness that resides within them."

Further to this, Dipesh Kowarkar, Founder and CCO, Sixty Fifth Communication who was instrumental in the making of the brand film commented, “Have you ever met anyone who doesn’t feel unhappy after losing their wealth? Losing money often means losing happiness, and this insight is at the core of our new campaign for Godrej Home Lockers. The campaign aims to communicate this message in an engaging and convincing way. Inspired by real-life events, the story is as genuine as the insight, making it highly relatable. With this campaign, the brand embraces a greater responsibility of ‘securing peace of mind’ by proudly positioning itself as ‘Khushiyon ke Rakhwale.’

The new brand film narrates the story of a middle-aged couple returning home only to find their house ransacked by a thief. Despite the chaos of attempted burglary, the true essence of the commercial lies in the couple’s realisation that while the thief created chaos, the Godrej Home Locker protected all that truly mattered. The film concludes with the message, "Jaha Godrej Home Locker Ho, Uss Ghar Ki Khusiyan Koi Nahi Chura Sakta," highlighting the brand's promise of safeguarding happiness and peace of mind.