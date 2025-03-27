Gleneagles Hospitals’ latest campaign gives ahuman touch to healthcare

New Delhi: Gleneagles Hospitals has launched its latest campaign under the positioning of, “Where Good People Make You Feel Better.”

In addition to the company’s technological facilities, this campaign highlights human care.

Anurag Yadav, CEO, Gleneagles Healthcare India, said, “At Gleneagles Hospitals, we believe that the true essence of healthcare lies not just in advanced technology or medical expertise, but in the genuine human connections we foster. Our campaign, 'Where Good People Make You Feel Better,' embodies this philosophy, reminding everyone that behind every treatment and every care plan, there are compassionate individuals dedicated to healing.”

Richard Roy, Group CMO, Gleneagles Hospitals India, added, “Our team at Gleneagles Hospitals understands that patients need more than just medical excellence; they need reassurance, kindness, and a sense of belonging. By highlighting these everyday moments of compassion through a human narrative, we're emphasising what it means to provide holistic healthcare that truly puts people first."

The campaign film, conceptualised by Havas Life Mumbai, narrates the story of the recovery of an elderly couple. It depicts how care, understanding and post-hospitalisation follow-up go a long way to a healthy recovery.

Sachin Talwalkar, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Life Mumbai, said, “This campaign introduces a fresh perspective on hospital communication. We took the campaign out of the hospital because the impact of time spent in a hospital extends beyond the patient to their entire family. People don’t just remember the treatment—they remember how they were made to feel. And that’s what sets Gleneagles Hospitals apart – their unwavering commitment to human-centred care, which is the heart of this campaign.”

Watch the campaign: