"Genius mat bano," says Cleartrip's AI ad mocking travel booking hacks

New Delhi: Cleartrip has recently launched its first ad for its Supercoins campaign - ‘Genius mat Bano, Supercoins Chuno’ which is made completely with generative AI.

Cleartrip said that it is also the first AI film in the travel and tourism category for India.

The ad comically demonstrates the ways people try to get discounts on flights and hotel bookings. The brand then goes on to urge people to stop trying silly hacks and just use the Supercoins they earn on Flipkart to get instant discounts anytime.

The ad was created by Artificial Labs, the AI production house.

“Using generative AI to create this ad was super exciting, and the team at Artificial Labs was a fantastic partner in bringing this idea to life. They took our script and translated our vision for the project almost to the T, using AI exclusively. Their creative expertise matched the calibre of a traditional production house while pushing the boundaries of what AI can do,” Ayushi Agarwal, Brand Head, Cleartrip.

“We’re now at the intersection of creativity and technology and generative AI is the future of filmmaking. Kudos to the bold team at Cleartrip for allowing us to bring their script and vision to life,” said Carl Savio, Director and Co-founder - Artificial Labs.

Watch the ad here: