General Insurance Council unleashes ‘Achha Kiya Insurance Liya’ with pets taking the lead

New Delhi: The General Insurance Council (GIC) of India has launched a new campaign titled ‘Achha Kiya Insurance Liya’, aimed at raising awareness around the value of general insurance across the country, particularly in non-metro and Tier 3 areas where insurance penetration remains low.

The campaign was conceptualised by Lowe Lintas and features voiceovers from well-known Indian artists including Ila Arun, Archana Puran Singh, Raghubir Yadav, and Gopal Dutt. The media plan spans television, digital, print, radio, and outdoor advertising, along with on-ground activations in over 200 rural and semi-urban towns. It is also being communicated in 12 Indian languages to maximise regional reach.

The campaign, developed based on consumer research, explores the key motivators and barriers to general insurance adoption. According to the GIC, while many first-time policyholders are driven by a desire for security and peace of mind, factors such as low awareness, a perception of complexity, and limited trust continue to deter people from purchasing insurance—especially outside major cities.

To address this, the campaign departs from traditional, fear-led messaging and industry jargon. Instead, it employs slice-of-life narratives featuring animals as storytellers—portraying scenarios where insurance has played a helpful role in unexpected circumstances. Stories include those of pets narrating events such as a fall suffered by a family member, a car accident, and even a chaotic game of street cricket resulting in damage to both people and property.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Tapan Singhel, Chairman, GI Council and MD & CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, “Achha Kiya Insurance Liya is not just a slogan, it’s a movement, a philosophy. We want to enhance insurance awareness and highlight its importance through relatable situations. Insurance awareness continues to be a major challenge in our country, particularly in tier 3 regions and beyond, where non-life insurance penetration remains low. Our aim through this campaign is to normalise conversations about general insurance, the same way we talk about our health, education, investments etc. When people are informed and engaged, they are empowered to protect what matters most.”

Timed to coincide with the high viewership of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the campaign integrates insurance-themed narratives into cricket programming. One such execution involves presenting successful insurance claims in the style of athlete showcases, using the sporting context to underscore the benefits of insurance protection.

Sarvesh Raikar, President – Creative at Lowe Lintas, said, “No one on this planet can escape tough times. What one can easily escape, though, is the financial loss that comes attached. When claims are settled and people have huge losses covered, the first thing that invariably comes to mind is ‘Achha kiya, insurance liya.’ We resisted the temptation to crack a catchy slogan, clever wordplay or a rhyming jingle, but focused on a timeless thought that resonates with every Indian in tough times. When it came to execution, depicting tough times can often mean inducing fear. Which is why; we chose to show the story of the ‘common man and woman’ in an ‘uncommon way’ — they can afford to smile in difficult times, thanks to insurance. These are stories happening every day to people around us, observed by someone closest to us – the pets. From buffaloes to Indie dogs to cats and even fish — the narrators give a fresh and endearing perspective to the stories. Hiring a celeb is easy, but as a solid agency-client team we together decided to stick our necks out and said – let’s choose some uncommon heroes!”

The campaign forms part of a broader effort by the GIC to encourage more widespread discussion and consideration of general insurance among Indian households.

Watch the campaign films:



