Gatorade & Kendrick Lamar mix music and sports with “Lose More. Win More.” campaign

New Delhi: Gatorade, a PepsiCo Inc brand, has partnered with rapper Kendrick Lamar for its latest “Lose More. Win More.” campaign. The move is aimed at maintaining the brand’s lead in the sports drink category.

The campaign features Lamar and the company’s athlete roster, including Caitlin Clark, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, A’ja Wilson and Shedeur Sanders.

The minute-long commercial features a voiceover by Lamar and has garnered 1.6 million views.

The brand released the ads during the NBA playoffs. The campaign will be further amplified through marketing for sports events such as Major League Baseball’s All-Star game and the National Football League’s draft.

Gatorade dominates the sports drink industry in the United States.

In a LinkedIn post shared by Anuj Bhasin, Chief Brand Officer, Gatorade, he said, “When we brought back Gatorade’s iconic “Is It In You?” tagline last year, we set out to remind athletes that they have IT inside them – the inner drive that fuels greatness.”

Bhasin added that the campaign is inspired by conversations with Gatorade’s athlete roster who pointed to loss as their fuel to dig deeper.

Watch the campaign: