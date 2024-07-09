Garnier Men, John Abraham, and Mumbai Indians highlight ‘Misfits’ for skincare

New Delhi: Garnier Men announced the “The Right Fit for Your Face" campaign to raise awareness about skincare routines with its Garnier Men Acno Fight facewash.

Building on the 2023 ‘Misfits’ campaign, Garnier Men extended its partnership with Mumbai Indians along with brand ambassador John Abraham.

Launched across multimedia platforms, both traditional and online, the video series features Abraham and Mumbai Indians cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up the Player of the Tournament at the 20 Over World Cup, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma.

Through creative storytelling, the videos showcase how using the wrong cricketing gear is akin to using improper face soap, highlighting the necessity of a dedicated facewash for good skincare. In one of the videos, Abraham and the Mumbai Indians Team emphasised the importance of proper facial cleansing to raise skincare awareness.

Additionally, Garnier Men hosted a contest, attracting over 1,500 entries from fans to attend a Mumbai Indians match during the 2024 season.

Anshuman Wanchu, General Manager, Marketing, Garnier, L’Oréal India, remarked, “Garnier is committed to transforming men's grooming habits nationwide. On Garnier Men, by partnering with cricketing icons like Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah, we aim to tap into key moments of cricket and build on the passion and community spirit it inspires. Our campaign ‘Fit for Your Face’ is not just about finding the right skincare routine, but about transforming grooming habits and elevating the standards of men's skincare across India. With 73% of men in India still using soap on their faces, we are committed to leading this change and fostering a new era of skincare awareness and excellence.”

Abraham, Garnier Men India brand ambassador, added, “I am thrilled to have been a part of this exciting campaign with Garnier Men and Mumbai Indians. My long-standing journey with Garnier Men is a testament to the brand’s mission to transform male grooming habits in India. Cricket demands peak performance, and grooming plays an essential role in maintaining confidence both on and off the field. The initiative was a fantastic way to engage fans and emphasize the importance of a good skincare routine. I look forward to seeing how this partnership continues to inspire and elevate men's grooming standards.”

The summer of cricket campaign included interactive experiences at grounds across India, addressing common skincare challenges like acne, dullness, and oiliness. The highlight was the Garnier Men’s Locker Room experience at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Cricket fans were in for a refreshing and immersive grooming experience, highlighting the need for skincare and hygiene regimen in a sports environment, particularly during the humid weather. Creative illustrations depicted how using the wrong cricket gear is similar to using the wrong face soap, underscoring the need for a dedicated facewash as a part of one’s skincare routine.

Engaging with the fan communities were ex-cricketer and former Mumbai Indians captain Harbhajan Singh, along with creators Mahesh Kelawala and Funcho, who participated in contests like bowling with gloves, facewash locker room sessions with contest winners, and interactive experiences at the AI skincare booth.

