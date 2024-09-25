Gameskraft Foundation highlights importance of support for para-athletes

Delhi: Gameskraft Foundation unveiled the second leg of its campaign, "Mere Kadmon Ke Peechhe." Now in its second phase, the campaign was launched in collaboration with the GoSports Foundation, spotlighting para-athletes under their ‘Para Champions Programme.’

The campaign film offers a glimpse of 12 para-athletes across Para Athletics, Para Swimming, Para Taekwondo, Para Archery, and Para Badminton, and the vital support systems that empower them.

The campaign pays tribute to the network of supporters behind these athletes, including coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, sports scientists, family, and friends.

Rishi Wadhera, Head of Corporate Communications and CSR at Gameskraft, said, "The ‘Mere Kadmon Ke Peechhe’ campaign celebrates the incredible achievements of para-athletes along with the support team that empowers them. It is a tribute to all who work tirelessly towards providing para-athletes the resources and support they need to excel at the global stage. Our ongoing collaboration with the GoSports Foundation reaffirms our commitment to fostering the growth and success of para-athletes in India, and we are proud to support their remarkable journeys.”

Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of GoSports Foundation, said, "Families and friends are often the first people who are the supporters for the athletes in our country. They stand by them through wins and losses, and their role while crucial is seldom acknowledged. We are delighted to see ours partner Gameskraft Foundation create this campaign to shed light on these unsung heroes who play such a critical role in the success of our athletes.”

Gameskraft Foundation has also renewed its association with the GoSports Foundation, continuing the partnership as an associate partner for the 'Para Champions Programme.’

This film aims to spread awareness about the achievements of para-athletes and the importance of robust support systems in sports. The campaign film is released on Gameskraft's Instagram account, in collaboration with GoSports Foundation, and on Gameskraft’s LinkedIn account.