Furlenco’s ‘Feel at Home’ campaign celebrates life’s everyday moments

New Delhi: Furlenco, an Indian furniture and lifestyle brand, has launched a new campaign titled ‘Feel at Home,’ featuring actors Abhay Deol and Isha Talwar. The campaign highlights the role of rental furniture in everyday life, portraying it as a companion through significant personal milestones.

The film, created by Very Multimedia Solution and directed by Rawshark Films, depicts the evolution of a home starting with Isha Talwar moving into her first residence. The narrative follows key moments including celebrations, companionship, and changes in family life, with Abhay Deol joining the story.

The progression covers events such as a proposal, pregnancy, and the addition of pets, all set against Furlenco’s adaptable furniture offerings. An original song accompanies the film instead of a traditional voiceover, lending warmth and a poetic flow to the storytelling.

Keyur Zaveri, Chief Design Officer and Head of Brand at Furlenco, commented, “We wanted the film to capture the warmth of everyday life, from little joys to bigger milestones. Abhay and Isha bring relatable charm and chemistry that beautifully reflect Furlenco’s role in evolving with families and celebrating each chapter of their journey.”

Abhay Deol shared his thoughts on the campaign, stating, “It’s a story that reminds the smallest moments, laughter on the couch or welcoming a pet, are what truly make a house feel like home. I’m glad to bring Furlenco’s message to life.”

Isha Talwar added, “The Furlenco campaign made me reflect on how homes grow with us. Some pieces of my furniture carry stories, comfort, and a sense of belonging. It’s a reminder that the magic of home is in the memories we create, not just the walls around us.”

Vipul Thakkar and Aloke Shetty, founders of Very Multimedia Solution and Rawshark Films respectively, said, “This was a project close to our hearts. Conceptualizing and telling a story that feels real, warm, and universal was truly special.”

Watch the campaign films: