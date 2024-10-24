From ha-ha to wah-wah: CARS24’s CarTruth puts a stop to shady car claims

New Delhi: CARS24, an Indian autotech platform, has launched CarTruth, a Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) service designed to provide detailed, expert-led inspections, giving buyers the clarity they need and protecting them from any hidden risks – regardless of where or from whom they are purchasing.

To promote the service, CARS24 has launched a digital campaign titled "Ha-Ha nahi, Wah-Wah!". The campaign aims to highlight the frustrations buyers experience with exaggerated claims like "no accidents" or "low mileage”.

In the ad film, a seller’s false statements are met with laugh tracks, until CarTruth steps in to reveal the truth – turning potential ‘Ha-ha’ moments into ‘Wah-Wah!’ experiences.

Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder and CMO of CARS24, said, "Buying a car should feel like an achievement, not a gamble. Too often, buyers discover issues only after the purchase. CarTruth empowers them to uncover these risks before making a commitment, offering peace of mind backed by years of diagnostic expertise."

The campaign film: