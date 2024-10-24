0

From ha-ha to wah-wah: CARS24’s CarTruth puts a stop to shady car claims

The campaign aims to highlight the frustrations buyers experience with exaggerated claims like "no accidents" or "low mileage” and how CarTruth can help protect them from these claims

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: CARS24, an Indian autotech platform, has launched CarTruth, a Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) service designed to provide detailed, expert-led inspections, giving buyers the clarity they need and protecting them from any hidden risks – regardless of where or from whom they are purchasing.

To promote the service, CARS24 has launched a digital campaign titled "Ha-Ha nahi, Wah-Wah!". The campaign aims to highlight the frustrations buyers experience with exaggerated claims like "no accidents" or "low mileage”.

In the ad film, a seller’s false statements are met with laugh tracks, until CarTruth steps in to reveal the truth – turning potential ‘Ha-ha’ moments into ‘Wah-Wah!’ experiences.

Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder and CMO of CARS24, said, "Buying a car should feel like an achievement, not a gamble. Too often, buyers discover issues only after the purchase. CarTruth empowers them to uncover these risks before making a commitment, offering peace of mind backed by years of diagnostic expertise."

The campaign film:

