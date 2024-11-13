From doorbells to NSE bell: Swiggy rings in its stock market debut with ad film

New Delhi: Swiggy (now Swiggy Ltd.) made its stock market debut today, November 13, 2024.

As part of its listing ceremony, Swiggy’s co-founders, Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, were joined by members of the management team, including Rohit Kapoor, Phani Kishan, Rahul Bothra, Amitesh Jha and Madhusudhan Rao, as well as delivery partners, Jigar Khan and Namrata Vora, to ring the bell at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This symbolic moment celebrates Swiggy’s journey from a startup to a publicly listed company and highlights the crucial role its delivery partners play in the brand's success.

To commemorate this achievement, Swiggy released an ad film (conceptualised in-house) that encapsulates the brand’s ethos and the decade-long journey that led to this milestone.

The film begins with a series of bells ringing in quick succession, gradually building to a crescendo. The voiceover then states, “Ghanti bajate bajate kahan tak pohoch gaye” (Look where we’ve reached as a result of ringing so many bells), subtly drawing a parallel between the countless doorbells rung by Swiggy's delivery executives and the ceremonial bell now ringing at the NSE.

This visual metaphor reinforces the company’s growth and celebrates the collective effort that has powered Swiggy’s rise.

The ad film culminates by showcasing Swiggy’s wide range of offerings—including Swiggy Food, Swiggy Instamart, Swiggy DineOut, Swiggy Genie, and Swiggy Minis—while emphasising the brand’s commitment to delivering joy, convenience, and delicious food to millions of customers across India.

The film: