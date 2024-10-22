Franklin Templeton encourages #ChangeTheSoch to combat gender bias in financial advice

New Delhi: Franklin Templeton and 82.5 Communications have launched a campaign addressing the gender disparity in financial credibility and investment.

Studies have shown that financial advice from women is often dismissed or undervalued compared to advice from their male counterparts. This disparity can hinder women’s confidence in their financial decisions and may deter them from pursuing careers in finance.

The campaign underlines the problem of women being frequently overlooked as credible sources of financial advice, despite their expertise and qualifications.

Juzer Tambawalla, Director and Head of Sales & Enablement, Franklin Templeton, said, “Our campaign is a conversation starter that aims to create a more inclusive financial ecosystem where everyone’s advice is heard and respected equally. There is an urgent need to challenge the ingrained biases that undermine women’s credibility, especially in the world of finance. #ChangeTheSoch is about recognising the expertise that’s already there and ensuring it is valued, regardless of the voice delivering it.”

Geetanjali Sachwani, Vice-President and Head of Marketing, Franklin Templeton, said “We all have a voice. Some a whisper, some roar. If you can roar, roar for those who can’t. If you can only whisper, keep trying because every roar was once a whisper. A woman with a voice is a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult. And at Franklin Templeton, we have used “VOICE” to bring a change in SOCH. Through this campaign, we are trying to find a voice that calls out that women are equal to men in life and investments.”

Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO-82.5 Communications, said, “It’s always lovely to partner with clients who want to create work that not only engages but also challenges deeply ingrained biases and real problems. We created #ChangeTheSoch as an initiative to confront the issue of gender disparity in financial credibility head-on. This campaign highlights the different receptions of identical advice based solely on the gender of the speaker, encouraging viewers to reflect on their own biases. Advertising, when thoughtfully executed, can transcend its commercial purpose and become a catalyst for societal change. Through this campaign, our humble effort is to empower women to assert their rightful place in the financial sector, whether as informed investors or as respected advisors.”

Film 1: Office

Film 2: Home