Foxtale’s first brand film celebrates woman-power and resilience

Delhi: Foxtale, a skincare brand for women, has unveiled its first-ever brand film.

The film aims to be a tribute to the spirit of women, celebrating their resilience and determination.

Through the film, audience spot the Unstoppable Woman in a multitude of scenarios- be it at the beach on holiday, going live on social media and even delivering a speech on stage.

Foxtale, along with creative agency Studio Simple, also conceptualised the original soundtrack that serves as the background score.

The rap accompanies the visual narrative with lyrics that pay homage to a woman’s confidence.

Romita Mazumdar, founder and CEO of Foxtale, said, “Our new brand film celebrates the Unstoppable Spirit of Women and embodies the essence of self-love and acceptance. It is a visual celebration of individuality, highlighting the extraordinary potential each woman has. Through our products and our brand philosophy, Foxtale plays an integral role in these women's lives - we work wonders for their glow while they work wonders in their lives. We are committed to empowering everyone to embrace their unique beauty with confidence, and this film reflects that core belief.”

Creative Agency: Studio Simple