Fortune blends monsoon nostalgia and tech with interactive ‘pakoda pack’

New Delhi: Fortune Soyabean Oil has launched a monsoon-led initiative for its limited-edition ‘Monsoon Special Pack’, combining interactive packaging with weather-triggered outdoor innovation.

The activity follows last year’s rain-sensitive hoardings that revealed a plate of pakodas, and builds on that concept with the addition of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) elements.

The new pouch pack features a QR code that unlocks a digital experience allowing users to create shareable, customised images of their ideal pakoda, from rockets to flowers, using AR and AI. The feature is designed to offer a playful, interactive layer to the product, tapping into the seasonal nostalgia associated with monsoon snacks.

In parallel, rain-reactive hoardings have been installed at key locations in Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow. These displays respond to rainfall, revealing imagery of steaming pakodas when raindrops hit the surface, continuing the creative treatment from the previous year’s concept.

Mukesh Mishra, Joint President, Sales & Marketing, AWL Agri Business, said, “At Fortune, we believe in the joy of home-cooked food and understand the traditions and flavours of Indian households. The Monsoon season in India generally evokes a wide range of emotions and it is also synonymous with comfort food, family gathering and a cozy atmosphere.

We aimed to tap into these emotions focusing on Soyabean Oil users in key markets where Fortune already enjoys a strong presence. By integrating AR and AI into our packaging, we’re not just offering product but an experience. It’s a fun and at the same time engaging way to connect with our audience and celebrate the Monsoon season.”

Watch the campaign films: