Food Pharmer visits boAt factory to test Airdopes prime series claims

New Delhi: boAt, audio and wearables brand has recently invited Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, to visit its factory and scrutinise its latest Airdopes Prime Series.

Accompanied by Shyam Vedantam, Chief Product Officer at boAt, Himatsingka examined a range of features including AI ENx™ technology, Adaptive EQ, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and overall build quality. The interaction, conducted within an operational manufacturing unit, was presented in an unscripted format.

This initiative formed part of boAt’s broader “Prime Promise”, a stated commitment to sound quality, calling experiences, product personalisation, and durability, particularly for Indian consumers. Instead of relying on conventional advertising, the brand selected to showcase its claims in real-time under direct questioning.

“When someone like FoodPharmer puts your product under the microscope, there’s no room to hide,” said Shyam Vedantam, CPO, boAt. “And that’s exactly why we invited him. We believe in the Prime Promise and we were ready to stand by it, on camera, in our factory.”

The resulting video includes informal discussions, product demonstrations, and a product teardown, all aimed at assessing how the product performs under scrutiny.

Watch the campaign film: