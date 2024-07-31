FNP urges brothers to go beyond “shagun ka lifafa” this Raksha Bandhan

Delhi: FNP (Ferns N Petals) has celebrated Raksha Bandhan in its latest video collaboration featuring actor Sumeet Vyas.

Vyas recounts his playful sibling dynamic in his own style. His sister always manages to find ways to make him feel “small” with her thoughtful Rakhi gifts. Struggling to find equally special return gifts, Vyas is directed to FNP.com as the perfect solution. The video showcases his amazement at the variety of Rakhis and gifts available on the platform, urging brothers to go beyond the conventional “shagun ka lifafa” and put more effort into their Rakhi gifting.