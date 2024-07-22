0

Advertisment
Ad Craft

FNP captures importance of brother-sister bond

Under the theme “Rakhi Banayein Khaas,” the campaign is aimed at highlighting the bond of a brother-sister relationship

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
rakhi fnp
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

Delhi: FNP (Ferns N Petals), India’s gifting platform, has launched a digital campaign for Raksha Bandhan, that aims to celebrate the spirit of sibling love. Under the theme “Rakhi Banayein Khaas,” the campaign is aimed at highlighting the bond of a brother-sister relationship.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a brand film that tells the story of a young badminton player who receives a Rakhi package from his sister. The film, launched across digital media, aims to underscore the importance of belief and how a simple thread can empower one to achieve what seems difficult. Whether siblings are together or miles apart, the love and support they share can help them overcome any challenge.

Raksha bandhan FNP
Advertisment
 