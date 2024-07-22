FNP captures importance of brother-sister bond

Delhi: FNP (Ferns N Petals), India’s gifting platform, has launched a digital campaign for Raksha Bandhan, that aims to celebrate the spirit of sibling love. Under the theme “Rakhi Banayein Khaas,” the campaign is aimed at highlighting the bond of a brother-sister relationship.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a brand film that tells the story of a young badminton player who receives a Rakhi package from his sister. The film, launched across digital media, aims to underscore the importance of belief and how a simple thread can empower one to achieve what seems difficult. Whether siblings are together or miles apart, the love and support they share can help them overcome any challenge.