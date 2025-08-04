Flywire’s The Empty Nest returns with a fresh take on fee transfers

New Delhi: Flywire has released the third instalment of its digital series The Empty Nest, created in collaboration with creative agency ^atom network.

Building on the emotional core of the original short film, which explored separation anxiety and the emotional complexities of sending a child abroad for studies, the latest series continues the father-daughter narrative with a new focus on payment safety.

The updated episodes take a lighter, humorous tone, as the character of the father, played once again by Varun Badola, addresses practical concerns around transferring tuition fees internationally. Through everyday family conversations, the narrative shifts to issues such as unsecured payment links and delays caused by traditional bank transfers.

The films are produced by Atarkya Creatives and directed by Shiva and Saptaraj, with Aditya Sharma as producer.

Yash Kulshresth, Co-Founder and CCO, ^atom network, said, “It’s always a win to have partners like Lorraine and Ruhi from Flywire who value the power of consistent brand storytelling, especially in an era ruled by reels and vanity metrics. Building on the emotional core of separation anxiety, we’ve taken The Empty Nest into a micro drama format where every feature meets a moment.

These episodes delicately weave the brand’s standout offerings into intimate stories between parents and children, turning product benefits into shared memories. We hope this next chapter receives as much love as the short film did and continues to create both impact and value for the brand and business.”

Lorraine Lai, Senior Director, APAC Marketing at Flywire, added, “At Flywire, we know that sending a child abroad is an emotional milestone, one that shouldn’t be made more stressful by financial uncertainty. With scams and delays on the rise, our latest campaign brings humour to a serious issue and empowers families with a simple message: choose what’s fast, secure, and globally trusted. Choose Flywire.”

The original Empty Nest short film, featuring Badola, was listed among the 10 most memorable advertisements of 2024. The continuation of the series is structured as short-form micro dramas, depicting relatable family situations with financial nuances.

Watch the campaign film:

