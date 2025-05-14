‘Fluido is the art your roof deserves,’ proclaims Crompton’s new TVC

New Delhi: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd launched a new campaign titled ‘Sculpted, Not Made’, introducing its redesigned ceiling fan range, Fluido. The brand aimed to address what it called a longstanding design disconnect in modern Indian homes, where ceiling fans often remained out of step with contemporary interiors.

The Fluido series was presented as a shift toward a more design-led approach, with a focus on form as well as function. According to the company, the range took inspiration from fluid forms found in nature, with an emphasis on smooth, sculptural curves intended to match evolving home aesthetics.

“Over the years, we’ve seen homes evolve into reflections of individual style and self-expression. As the leader in the fans category, we understood that the modern fan couldn’t remain just a ceiling utility—it had to evolve into something more personal,” said Tanmay Prusty, CMO – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

He added that Fluido was designed not only for performance but also to blend into the home environment as a considered design element. “Fluido reflects our design-first approach, where innovation meets artistry and intention shapes every detail,” Prusty said.

The film for the campaign, conceptualised by BBDO, was set in a sculptor’s studio and featured the fan as an art piece. The narrative followed the sculptor at work and culminated in an art auction where the Fluido fan was revealed as the centrepiece. The film positioned the fan as a product designed with visual elegance and artistic intent.

Shruthi Subramaniam, Senior Creative Director, BBDO India, said, “Our personal spaces are a reflection of our personality… When we first saw Crompton’s stunning new Fluido range of fans, we knew it was a disruptor. Not just a category disruptor, but a design disruptor.”

The campaign was expected to roll out across television and other media platforms as part of a 360-degree push. The product featured in the film was the Crompton SilentPro Fluido Wave.

Watch the film: