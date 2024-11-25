Flipkart revisits the famous ‘Black scene’ from Golmaal with Arshad Warsi

New Delhi: In collaboration with SW Network and SW Studios (production house), Flipkart has unveiled a Black Friday campaign starring Bollywood comedy actor Arshad Warsi.

Inspired by his performance in the movie Golmaal, the campaign recreates a memorable scene with a modern twist to spotlight Flipkart's highly anticipated Black Friday smartphone sale.

The idea behind the campaign stemmed from the name "Black" Friday, prompting the team to revisit the famous Black scene from Golmaal. Arshad Warsi’s casting was a deliberate choice to evoke nostalgia and amplify the humour with his comic timing. The line, “Lagta hai smartphones ke prices girne wale hain,” cleverly references the original dialogue while seamlessly tying it to Flipkart's unbelievable deals on premium smartphones.

Directed in-house by Jaunty, the campaign blends nostalgia and humour with Flipkart's core messaging.



Jaunty, Business Head of SW Studios, shared, "Recreating the charm of such an iconic scene with Arshad Warsi was a thrilling experience. We aimed to craft a campaign that resonated with movie buffs and shoppers. By combining nostalgia with Flipkart's narrative, we intended to provide an unforgettable experience that adds value to the Black Friday buzz."

Campaign video:

