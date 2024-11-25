Flipkart revisits the famous ‘Black scene’ from Golmaal with Arshad Warsi

New Delhi: In collaboration with SW Network and SW Studios (production house), Flipkart has unveiled a Black Friday campaign starring Bollywood comedy actor Arshad Warsi.
Inspired by his performance in the movie Golmaal, the campaign recreates a memorable scene with a modern twist to spotlight Flipkart's highly anticipated Black Friday smartphone sale.
The idea behind the campaign stemmed from the name "Black" Friday, prompting the team to revisit the famous Black scene from Golmaal. Arshad Warsi’s casting was a deliberate choice to evoke nostalgia and amplify the humour with his comic timing. The line, “Lagta hai smartphones ke prices girne wale hain,” cleverly references the original dialogue while seamlessly tying it to Flipkart's unbelievable deals on premium smartphones.
Directed in-house by Jaunty, the campaign blends nostalgia and humour with Flipkart's core messaging.
Jaunty, Business Head of SW Studios, shared, "Recreating the charm of such an iconic scene with Arshad Warsi was a thrilling experience. We aimed to craft a campaign that resonated with movie buffs and shoppers. By combining nostalgia with Flipkart's narrative, we intended to provide an unforgettable experience that adds value to the Black Friday buzz."
Campaign video:
Credits:
Client: Flipkart
Client Team: Ekta Checker & Ratnika Mishra
Agency: SW Network
Agency Team: Shubham Chawla
Copywriter: Viwanshu
Production House: SW Studios
Director & Producer: Jaunty
Creative Producer: Aveg Tyagi
Associate Producer: Piyoosh Nautiyal
Line Production: United Vision
Line Producer: Priyam Baj, Santosh Rai
Production Manager: Nisha Singh
DOP Arjun Kukreti
Chief AD: Adit Gupta
Director's Assistant: Laksh Sharma
1st AC: Harsh
Production Designer: Amrita
Costume Stylist: Gayathri
Hair and Make-Up: Rauni
Offline Editor: Nikhil Pathak
DI Colourist: Avinash Shukla
Music Composer and Sound Design: Nikhil Malik
Primary Cast: Arshad Warsi
Secondary Cast: Piyoosh Nautiyal, Raghav Binani
Sound: Anil Dsilva
Focus Puller: Chetan
Gaffer: Jabbar Pathan
Camera: Skyworks Media
Lights: Light N Light
DIT: Nikita Aggarwal
BTS: Sumedh
Spot Team: Pawan Rai and Team
Tent: Pawan Rai and Team
Walky: Pawan Rai and Team
Vanity: Siddhivinayak Vanity
Catering: Shree Swami Caterers