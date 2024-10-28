Flipkart Minutes thanks its competitors in latest film, ‘Thank You’

New Delhi: Flipkart Minutes launched a film, ‘Thank You’, starring chess player, Vishwanathan Anand that uses its competitors CTA’s to promote their quick commerce app.

In the ad, Anand is seen trying to wrap his head around the revelation that every time competitors say, "in minutes," they’re giving a nod to “Flipkart Minutes".

The film aims to show how Flipkart’s competitors have been using their CTA’s without realising how handy it’s been for the latest entrant in the Q-comm industry.

The campaign film: