Flipkart Minutes thanks its competitors in latest film, ‘Thank You’

Starring chess player, Vishwanathan Anand, the film aims to show how Flipkart’s competitors have been using their CTA’s without realising how handy it’s been for the latest entrant in the Q-comm industry

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Flipkart Minutes launched a film, ‘Thank You’, starring chess player, Vishwanathan Anand that uses its competitors CTA’s to promote their quick commerce app. 

In the ad, Anand is seen trying to wrap his head around the revelation that every time competitors say, "in minutes," they’re giving a nod to “Flipkart Minutes". 

The film aims to show how Flipkart’s competitors have been using their CTA’s without realising  how handy it’s been for the latest entrant in the Q-comm industry.  

