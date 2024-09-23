Flipkart makes big deal of small things, quite literally!

Delhi: Flipkart is set to launch ‘Big Sale of Small Things,’ aiming to celebrate the items that people often forget to purchase, when they’re gearing up to shop at the Big Billion Days (BBD) Sale.

The campaign is designed specifically to bring to mind the easily overlooked items, including fashion and lifestyle accessories, books, small electronics, home décor, and more.

Small things have big discounts on Flipkart’s ‘Big Sale of Small Things.’

Conceptualised by FCB Kinnect, the integrated campaign comprises films, influencer engagements, and other on-ground activations.

Speaking on the integrated campaign, Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect, said, “We’ve always said, the idea comes first. And that’s what has won here. A simple thought that makes you think. What do we do when we need small things? Making that funny was a whole other story. But so much fun working on these with the team. Truly gratifying.”

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, added, “Being a fully integrated agency is what we set out to be - and this, our first campaign for Flipkart goes to show what we can do when we leverage all our offerings to service the idea best. A perfect example of how creativity can be an economic multiplier.”