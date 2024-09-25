Flipkart gives ‘After Dark’ sale access using glow-in-dark billboards

Delhi: While daytime shopping is the norm, Flipkart recognised that Gen Z thrives on retail therapy late at night—an insight the brand and agency tapped into to launch ‘After Dark #IYKYFK,’ a curated sale designed specifically for Next-Gen consumers.

Leading up to the Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart coined the hashtag #IYKYFK (If You Know You Flipkart).

Placed near hangouts, glow-in-the-dark billboards—visible only at night—aims to allow users to scan a QR code and unlock access to the After Dark sale.

Other outdoor touchpoints included audible billboards placed at Gen Z hotspots, such as Mumbai’s Carter Road and Delhi’s Cyber Hub.

Speaking on the campaign, Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, said, “A fun creative idea, a deep understanding of the new-age consumer, and flawless execution, all working together to deliver a great creative solution for Flipkart Big Billion Days. Our relentless drive to leverage multiple touchpoints creatively turned this idea into a truly integrated and unforgettable experience.”

Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, added, “The sharpness of the business problem resulted in an effortlessly creative solution. Reaching the right audience was only half the battle. Think of it like finding the party. With this campaign, we didn’t just point to the party; we gave night owls a reason to stay up and party with us, all night long.”