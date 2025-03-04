Finolex Pipes joins hands with TVF’s Phulera gang

New Delhi: Finolex Pipes and Fittings has partnered with The Viral Fever (TVF) for a brand integration campaign.

This collaboration brings together characters from TVF’s series set in Phulera. The campaign, launched with a reel, features characters like Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) and Binod (Ashok Pathak).

According to Finolex Pipes and Fittings, in the clip, Binod gives a “grand tour” of his dream home, where Finolex CPVC Pipes stand out. The second reel, starring Chandan Roy as Vikas, depicts an encounter during Damaad Ji’s visit to his in-laws, subtly reinforcing the reliability of Finolex CPVC Pipes.

The campaign has been shared on TVF’s official Instagram and Facebook pages. Finolex is rolling out a total of seven videos. The second installment premiered on February 24, 2025, and the third was released on February 28, 2025, followed by additional episodes in the coming weeks.

“Partnering with TVF allows us to present our brand in an engaging, relatable manner,” said Sumit Bhatia, Vice-President, Marketing and Communications, Finolex Pipes and Fittings. “The show’s authenticity aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality, making this collaboration an ideal platform to highlight the strength and longevity of our products.”



Watch the reel here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGSv-gPonhU/?igsh=eTZwMTdqZHFzYmY

